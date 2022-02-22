VIBE 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,383.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. VIBE has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $8,383.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00109875 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

