Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

RBOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Shares of RBOT stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 254,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,724. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.