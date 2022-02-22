Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

VCTR stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 80,434 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

