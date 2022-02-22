View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Down 7.5%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.59. 93,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,150,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.
View Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
