VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $582,370.33 and $111.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,498,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

