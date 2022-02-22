Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Head-To-Head Review

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.4% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -122.46% -105.85% Viking Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -22.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($6.62) -2.76 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.71) -4.73

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relmada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Relmada Therapeutics and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $48.64, suggesting a potential upside of 166.22%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 361.31%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Relmada Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.