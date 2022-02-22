Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 529,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.45 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.38.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.
Viper Energy Partners Company Profile
Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
