Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 529,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.45 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

