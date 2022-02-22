Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Sells $320,066.32 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VIR traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. 816,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,254. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

