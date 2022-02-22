Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Howard Horn Sells 2,393 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $76,408.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 816,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29.
A number of research analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
