Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,855,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,045. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 79,807.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

