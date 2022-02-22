Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,444. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

