Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. The stock traded as high as $126.68 and last traded at $126.68. Approximately 1,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.37.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.10.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.