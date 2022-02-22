Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 4.3%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 131,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 269,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Viveve Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viveve Medical by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.