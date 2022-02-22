VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Up 4.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 4,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 612,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $93,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,950 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

