Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.07

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.07 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.88). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 135.96 ($1.85), with a volume of 40,009,894 shares trading hands.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.30).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.92.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

