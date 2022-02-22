Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $360.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $32.43.
Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vuzix by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
