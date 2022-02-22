Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $360.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vuzix by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.