Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wabash National by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

