Wagerr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $869.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $869.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00410239 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,201,973 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.