WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in WalkMe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth about $19,046,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

