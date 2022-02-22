Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average is $143.36. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

