Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. 1,077,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,833. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

