Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,743,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

NYSE:WM opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.