Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.32. 7,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$190.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

