Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.17. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 41,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

