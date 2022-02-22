Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits Market Cap of $6.56 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $227,905.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.06947304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.41 or 1.00147401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050161 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.