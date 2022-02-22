WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 15,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 6,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

