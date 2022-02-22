Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 42,677 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,018.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,677 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $57.90 on Tuesday, hitting $2,994.13. The stock had a trading volume of 92,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3,329.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

