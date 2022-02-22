Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Director Buys $105,900.00 in Stock

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 488,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,382. Weber Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

