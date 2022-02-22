Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Shares Up 0.4%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.67. 5,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 703% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.
About Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webjet (WEBJF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.