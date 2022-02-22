Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Shares Up 0.4%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.67. 5,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 703% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

