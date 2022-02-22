Wedbush Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

