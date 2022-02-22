Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FND. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE:FND traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,590. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after acquiring an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

