Wedbush Trims Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Target Price to $24.00

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 409.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.41.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

