Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: RIOCF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$27.00.

2/14/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/14/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

2/11/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.75.

2/11/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.50.

2/11/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

