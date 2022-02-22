Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toromont Industries (TMTNF)

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS: TMTNF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00.

2/11/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00.

2/11/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00.

2/10/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$126.00.

1/5/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from C$125.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TMTNF traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $84.74. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

