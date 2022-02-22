Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 12,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $778.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.