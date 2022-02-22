Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $290.00.

2/14/2022 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $285.00.

2/11/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00.

2/11/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00.

1/20/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $280.00.

CSL stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $231.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,871. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $223.18. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

