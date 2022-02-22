Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Moody’s (MCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moody’s (NYSE: MCO):

2/14/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $402.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $475.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $417.00 to $378.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $408.00 to $387.00.

1/14/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $428.00 to $430.00.

1/10/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $436.00 to $439.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $417.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.83. 21,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

