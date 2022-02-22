Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) in the last few weeks:
- 2/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$143.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$148.00 to C$150.00.
- 2/15/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$165.00.
- 2/7/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$148.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$141.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$141.05 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$108.15 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$200.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$140.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.63.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,825.55.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.