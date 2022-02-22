Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$143.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$148.00 to C$150.00.

2/15/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$165.00.

2/7/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$148.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$141.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$141.05 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$108.15 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$200.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$140.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.63.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,825.55.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.