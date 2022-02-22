Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 15,198 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.67% of Alleghany worth $143,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y stock opened at $687.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $601.26 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.