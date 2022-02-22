Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $25.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

TSLX stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

