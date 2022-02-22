Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

