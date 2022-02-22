Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.94.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. Welltower has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Welltower by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 113,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

