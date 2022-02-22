Wendy’s (WEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.