WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.

WESCO International stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

