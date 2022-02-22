Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,447. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 1,146,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

