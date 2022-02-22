Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,466. The company has a market capitalization of C$670.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

WEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

