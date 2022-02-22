Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,466. The company has a market capitalization of C$670.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

WEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

