Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Albert J. Neupaver Sells 55,877 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WAB stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $99.17.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.