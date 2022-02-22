Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

