Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE WLKP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 85,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,988. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $943.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLKP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

