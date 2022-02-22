WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.52% of WEX worth $593,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in WEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WEX by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in WEX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average is $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

